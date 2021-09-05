CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Kent celebrates her 31st birthday with a stunning cake

By Kimberley Spinney
Cover picture for the articleLala Kent celebrated her 31st birthday on September 2 and the Vanderpump Rules star and beauty guru did it in style – with a stunning birthday cake!. Leading up to her birthday, Kent took to social media to share news about her birthday palette, which seemed to be inspired by birthday cake as well. In the posts, we get to see Lala Kent alongside brilliant pops of color, which makes sense for an eyeshadow palette inspired by the idea of a birthday party. And of course there were some epic cakes included in at least one of those posts that had us ready to do a deep dive into deliciousness.

