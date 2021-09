You are Not Alone. Throughout our journey, we were never alone. We have a strong faith and our faith community where we worship has been there from Day One — 8 years ago. We have people praying for us all over the country. This included family and friends, but also people we have not met, or simply do not know. A friend of my sister’s in Texas now prays for me specifically to make sure my vessel is not empty. He connects via e-mail about once a week to determine how my life is going, what has changed, and what frustrations I might be experiencing. Chris and I would have never chosen this journey, but we have never been alone in it.