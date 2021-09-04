CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Time To Act.' Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Calls Legislature Into Special Session

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Andy Beshear has called a special legislative session starting on Tuesday, asking the GOP-led General Assembly to consider the future of the state's COVID-19 response. With a state Supreme Court ruling effectively handing the reins on major statewide pandemic policy to the legislature, lawmakers will now get what they've been asking for: a chance to weigh in on and debate the state's reaction to the ongoing crisis.

