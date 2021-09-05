CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickett’s 2 TDs key Pitt rout of UMass, 51-7

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns passes and the Pitt defense held Massachusetts to 209 yards of total offense as the Panthers cruised to a 51-7 season-opening victory on Saturday. Pickett linked up with Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison for first-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers jumped out to a two-score...

www.miamiherald.com

MLBngscsports.com

Pitt Panthers Game Day Preview: UMass Minutemen

The University of Pittsburgh has a rich tradition of football that dates back to the early 1900’s. The Panthers are nine-time National Champions and many of the greatest players in the history of football call Pitt their alma mater. Pitt has 25 members in the College Football Hall of Fame and nine have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. NGSC Sports brings you the best Pitt Game Day Guide you will find anywhere! This is where true Panther fans come to find out about Pitt and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation) brings you inside the huddle for both teams, providing all fans with a weekly game story, Pitt’s game plan for victory, score prediction, crucial game day information, and a detailed breakdown of each team. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff! The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform!
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kenny Pickett, Pitt 'comfortable' in Mark Whipple's offense after a roller coaster Year 2

A lot is often made of Year 2 in a play-caller’s system. The offense hums. The quarterback shines. Familiarity breeds success. But 2020 was far from what Pitt hoped for in Mark Whipple’s second season as offensive coordinator. The run game failed to find consistency, Kenny Pickett missed two games due to ankle surgery, and those around him — from tight end Lucas Krull to the offensive line to the wide receivers — were hampered by injuries and COVID-19 absences.
NFLpittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Discusses Team Mentality, Final Season

Teamwork and competition are the two biggest buzz words around Pitt practices this year. The Panthers 2021 mantra “We Not Me” and practice jerseys with “TEAM” emblazoned on the nameplates are two examples of the former. Any practice report as Pitt’s final roster shakes out displays the latter. Quarterback Kenny...
Pittsburgh, PASentinel

Pitt eyeing one last run under longtime QB Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH (AP) — By Pat Narduzzi’s math, his skill position players ran so much during Pittsburgh’s offseason conditioning program — 113 miles to be exact — that they could have made it from the team’s training facility all the way to Akron, Ohio. The ultimate destination for Narduzzi’s consistently enigmatic...
NFLNational football post

Pittsburgh breezes past UMass, 51-7

Kenny Pickett threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns to lift host Pittsburgh to a 51-7 rout of Massachusetts on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Pickett completed 30 of 40 passes and tossed scoring strikes to tight end Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison. A.J. Davis, Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis, Daniel Carter and backup quarterback Nick Patti each rushed for a score for Pittsburgh (1-0).
NFLkion546.com

Pickett’s last stand: QB ready for one more ride at Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett is looking to make the most of his decision to return for a fifth season instead of going to the NFL. Pickett was leaning toward entering the NFL draft before changing his mind last December. The 23-year-old says the chance to help the Panthers have a special season played a factor in opting to come back for one more run. Pickett has a chance to become the school’s all-time leader in total offense this season, but says he’s more focused on helping Pitt reach the ACC title game. The Panthers open the season against Massachusetts.
NFLpittsburghsportsnow.com

Pickett, Alexandre, Bright and Adomitis Named 2021 Pitt Football Captains

The Pitt football team has their team captains for the 2021 season. This honor is determined by members of the football team and after voting was conducted, Pat Narduzzi announced on Friday that 2021 Pitt captains would be quarterback Kenny Pickett, defensive end Deslin Alexandre, linebacker Cam Bright and long-snapper Cal Adomitis. All four of these players are seniors and none of these selections come as any surprise.
College SportsPosted by
Tribune-Review

Pitt rolls over UMass in opener

The numbers were so outrageous — 597 yards, 35 first downs, seven touchdowns and 51 points — that Pitt’s opening day victory against UMass didn’t ever look like a fair fight. The defensive line overwhelmed and overran the UMass offensive line and quarterback Kenny Pickett propped up the offense with...
College Sportscardiachill.com

Pitt trounces UMass in 51-7 in 2021 season opener

Pitt hosted UMass at Heinz Field for its 2021 season opener on Saturday, and the result was a 51-7 beatdown. As expected, the vaunted Panthers defense led the way, stifling UMass all day long, but Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and the offense struggled a bit early on before eventually finding their rhythm.
Pittsburgh, PAaudacy.com

Pitt survives targeting hit on Pickett

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – There was no doubt the talent advantage for Pitt Saturday against UMass. One of the biggest fears in a game like that came true. Thankfully for Panther fans it only lasted one play. It was a first half 1st and 10 from the Pitt 30...
College Sportswatchstadium.com

QB Kenny Pickett Excels in Pitt Season Opener

Kenny Pickett played great in Pitt’s opening game of the season as the Panthers thrashed UMass. Pickett threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns on 27-37 passing and ran for another 39 yards. Watch highlights of Pickett against UMass right now!
NFLPosted by
The Spun

