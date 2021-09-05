AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Now Supported in PC Videogame The Medium
AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) Coming To The Medium Game. The Medium, when first released in January, already supported NVIDIA DLSS technology as well as ray tracing. NVIDIA also claimed during that time that their technology for the game could increase performance to 100% for the game. NVIDIA had worked closely with Bloober Team to ensure that the graphics would excel above most game standards using their upscaling and ray tracing technology.wccftech.com
