USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talked about the Trojans' 30-7 win over San Jose State in the season opener Saturday at the Coliseum. The offense featured a career-best 13 receptions from Drake London on his way to 137 yards. USC also ran for 174 sack-adjusted yards with Keaontay Ingram going for 86 yards on just 15 carries (5.7 ypc) and Vavae Malapeai adding 65 yards on 14 carries. The Trojans did once more struggle in the red zone, scoring just one touchdown in four trips and Harrell had plenty to say about all of it postgame.