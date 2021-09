People in protective face masks walk under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state reported 1,485 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections and three further deaths on Sunday, as authorities are struggling to contain a growing Delta outbreak.

There are 1,030 people admitted to hospital, with 175 of them in intensive care unit, the New South Wales health ministry said on Twitter.

