CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How To Prevent Heat-Related Illness In Young Athletes

weku.org
 6 days ago

It's September, which means high school football, soccer and other sports are already in full swing in much of the country. And while there's been a lot of talk about playing safely because of the COVID pandemic, we want to focus on another critical health issue for these players - heatstroke. Heat illness during practice or competition is a leading cause of death and disability among high school athletes. That's according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it's likely to become a bigger issue as extreme heat becomes more common across the country. That invites the question of what's being done to protect players.

www.weku.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Mcnair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Illness#High School Football#Covid#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
East Providence, RIWPRI

Know the signs of heat-related illness

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — With the temperatures and humidity soaring this week, medical professionals say heat-related emergencies are on the rise. Over the course of this current heat wave, hospital group Lifespan said its emergency departments have treated at least 14 patients for heat-related issues. Dr. Mark Zonfrillo, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Hasbro, wants residents to be careful and avoid any unnecessary hospital visits.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Pandemic-Related School Closures Tied to Mental Health Inequities

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Back-to-school jitters are heightened this year, as children head back to the risk of COVID transmission in class, but one upside to the return of in-person school may be better mental health for students. New research...
Liberal, KScrusadernews.com

SCCC protects student athletes in high heat

It’s no secret that the past few weeks have been hot in Liberal. Liz Hill, Head Athletic Trainer at Seward County Community College, explained how she helps keep the student-athletes safe during high heat conditions. Hill works alongside Tanner Urban, assistant athletic trainer, and coaches to help protect the student-athletes...
Environmentwmix94.com

Warning signs of heat illness

ILLINOIS (RFD) — As the current heat wave continues, health professionals are warning about the dangers of extreme heat. The body cools itself by sweating, but when it’s this hot out, sweating sometimes isn’t enough. Nurse Practitioner Bethany Huelskoetter says the cumulative effect of an extended heat wave can be...
SoccerMedPage Today

Are Young Female Athletes Taking More Hits to the Head?

Reports of head injuries appeared to have surged in young female athletes over a 19-year period, a researcher reported. The number of female athletes, ages 14-18, who were treated for sports-related concussions and closed-head injuries at U.S. emergency departments (ED) more than tripled, from nearly 10,000 in the year 2000 to over 30,000 in 2019, according to Kevin Pirruccio, MD, a resident at Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Anderson County, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Health professionals fear misinformation may lead some pregnant woman to avoid COVID vaccine

Health professionals are concerned misinformation may be leading some people who are pregnant to choose not to get the COVID vaccine, despite universal recommendations that they do so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and other...
Bridgeport, WVchatsports.com

Young transgender athletes caught in middle of states' debates

BECKY PEPPER-JACKSON slides her toes into her running shoes as the sun sets behind the Appalachian Mountains. She likes to run at the end of the day, when the summer heat has broken and she's done with her chores. The 11-year-old and her family live on three acres of land outside Bridgeport, West Virginia, a town with fewer than 10,000 people about halfway between Charleston, the state's capital, and Pittsburgh.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About six months ago, the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available to everyone 16 years and older. At that time, many expectant mothers had questions about how the vaccine would impact their pregnancy and if it was safe. From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to...
Mental HealthFox40

Doctor discusses World Suicide Prevention Week, teen mental health

Sept. 5-10 is World Suicide Prevention Week. If you or anyone you know has contemplated suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic linger, there have been concerns about the mental health of teens. A recent study published on the...
Cancerwunc.org

North Carolina Is A 'Hotspot' For Colorectal Cancer In Black Men

Colorectal cancer, cancer that affects the colon and rectum, is personal for Charles Rogers. Rogers recently went back home to rural North Carolina for a family cookout and found out one of his cousins was 17 years overdue for his colonoscopy. The Sanford native and assistant professor of family and...
Kidsweku.org

Parents Of Children With Disabilities Join The Legal Battle Over Masks In Schools

Brittany Schwaigert says her 13-year-old son, Greyson, needs his peers to wear their masks. Greyson has tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic disorder, which means contracting COVID-19 could send him into renal failure among other complications. He is also behind in school due to developmental delays. "He doesn't understand that...
Mental Healthhealthday.com

Mental Health Improved Following First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

THURSDAY, Sept. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine appears to result in significant improvements in mental health, according to a study published Sept. 8 in PLOS ONE. Francisco Perez-Arce, Ph.D., from the USC Center for Economic and Social Research in Washington, D.C., and...
Mental Healthneworleanssun.com

During COVID-19 pandemic mental health distress increased

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): The findings of a new report suggest that half a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, several men and women in the USA continued to experience psychological distress, depression, and anxiety. Data shows that during the pandemic, almost half (42 per cent) of participants in the...
HealthGrand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: Peanuts and your risk of stroke

The researchers also found that eating peanuts reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease for people in the study. But the legume did not lower the risk of hemorrhagic stroke, which happens when a blood vessel in the brain breaks and bleeds out. “The beneficial effect of peanut consumption on risk...
Georgia StateEmory Wheel

Georgia colleges need to do more for students mental health

More than 95% of college students struggled with negative mental health symptoms last year. With the pandemic and a record number of college students having a diagnosable mental illness — mental illness is a greater threat now than ever before — but institutions across the country are failing their students’ needs.
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Mizzou researchers detect 5 strains of COVID-19 virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While still dominant across the country, the Delta variant appears to be one of just a handful of strains detected in Missouri this summer. Most recently, the Mu variant was identified through a Sewershed Surveillance Project by researchers from the University of Missouri. Those monitoring the virus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy