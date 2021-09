Mark Ruffalo has called for “mass civil disobedience” in response to new legislation banning most abortions in Texas.The actor spoke out on Thursday afternoon, the day after the Supreme Court declined to block the law.He shared a tweet from the Texas nonprofit RAICES, which provides legal services to immigrants.In the tweet, the organisation pledged to “not obey this archaic and sexist law”, adding: “We’ve funded & supported access to abortions for immigrants in Texas for years and will continue to do so. Some laws are meant to be broken.”Ruffalo expressed his support in his own tweet which read: “This...