There was a feeling Graham Mertz couldn’t shake last season, even if he didn’t quite understand what it was. Something was off. He was struggling as the University of Wisconsin quarterback in his first year as a starter. The team lost three consecutive games in the middle of the season and he was missing throws he felt he shouldn’t. A ready-made list of reasons for his missteps sat in his back pocket — he still was recovering from COVID-19, the Badgers were without their two top receivers and he was dealing with a banged-up throwing shoulder that required cortisone injections for him to play.