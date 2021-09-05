Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, Chaves County Plains, Curry County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 16:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 402 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Hwy 78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Borrego Springs, Mount Laguna, I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Fish Creek Wash, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna, Ranchita, Ocotillo Wells, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake And Imperial County Line, Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial County Line, northwestern Boulevard and Shelter Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE