Chaves County, NM

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, Chaves County Plains, Curry County by NWS

 6 days ago

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Upper Tularosa Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MDT SUNDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, east central, and southeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County, Estancia Valley, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains and Upper Tularosa Valley. In east central New Mexico, Curry County, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Quay County and Roosevelt County. In southeast New Mexico, Chaves County Plains and Southwest Chaves County. * Until 4 AM MDT Sunday. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue this evening. Some of the activity will persist during the overnight hours. Slow and erratic storm motion will generate heavy rainfall. The risk for flash flooding will be elevated for recent burn scars, steep terrain, urban drainages and low lying areas.

