Gareth Southgate addressed the Euro 2020 final defeat in a first meeting with the England squad on Tuesday morning and the message was not to be “swanning around like a team that got to a final”, as the only way to get over it is to now go and win the World Cup final.The Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign restarts away to Hungary in Budapest on Thursday, just seven weeks after the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy at Wembley. Southgate said that the players now have to “reset” in order to successfully build on a positive summer of progress.“We’ve got to...