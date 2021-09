The Six Pack got off to a mediocre start last week, going 3-3. I nailed both the biggest games of the week as Alabama blasted Miami, and Georgia beat Clemson outright like I said it would (though there were far fewer points scored than I expected), but I was way off with my Lock of the Week on Illinois. Not only did the Fighting Illini fail to cover, they lost outright, so that's a bad look for me.