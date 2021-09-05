TrillerVerz II Lineup

After a long pandemic enforced absence boxing returns this Friday night to Detroit’s Motor City Hotel-Casino. Promoter/matchmaker Carlos Llinas has scheduled a nine bout card headlined by Detroit’s Taylor Duerr taking on Mexico’s Josue Obando over six rounds in the main event. Undefeated cruiserweight Duerr (10-0-2, 7 KOs) will be looking to shake off some rust from his nearly two year layoff against ring vet Obando (20-30-2, 15 KOs). Obando was last seen here in the very same ring in 2018 losing a tough decision to Winfred Harris, Jr. A companion six round contest between welterweights Rolando Vargas (5-1, 5 KOs) and Akeem Jackson (5-2, 5 KOs) looks to be an evenly matched fight with potential for some fistic fireworks.
