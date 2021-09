The Lometa Hornets put up more than 70 points on their way to winning their first game of the season on Thursday. The final score was 74-40 for the Hornets over the Lingleville Cardinals. The first touchdown of the game put the Cardinals up 8-0, but Lometa was able to answer with a touchdown of its own. The two-point try was blocked, which made the score 8-6 in favor of Lingleville. In the…