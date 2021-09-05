CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Francisco Lindor HR rescues New York Mets in Game 1 win over Washington Nationals

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwIu8_0bmxZlCr00

Francisco Lindor hit a towering two-run homer down the right field line in the ninth inning and the visiting New York Mets, despite blowing a 9-0 lead, pulled out a wild 11-9 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

Lindor, who finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, hit a 2-1 pitch from reliever Kyle Finnegan (4-6) into the second deck leading off the ninth to drive in designated runner Albert Almora Jr.

It was the sixth straight victory for the Mets (68-67) who closed to within 3 1/2 games of first-place Atlanta, pending the night games, in the National League East. Trevor May (7-2), who pitched out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth, picked up the win while Heath Hembree notched his ninth save.

Jorge Baez homered and doubled and Michael Conforto also homered as the Mets jumped out to their nine-run advantage in the first four innings. Jonathan Villar went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored and Brandon Nimmo also had two hits before departing in the second inning with right hamstring tightness for New York.

Andrew Stevenson hit a game-tying two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to cap Washington’s comeback. Alcides Escobar doubled and drove in three runs, Carter Kieboom had three hits and three runs scored and Luis Garcia and Lane Thomas each added two hits for Washington (55-79) which lost its seventh straight game.

The Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with three straight singles by Villar, Nimmo and Lindor to start the game followed by a sacrifice fly by Pete Alonso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Srluj_0bmxZlCr00
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: NL West dominates, New York Yankees climb

New York extended the lead to 6-0 in the second. Baez led off with his 27th homer of the season. Villar and Nimmo added RBI singles while Lindor had a sacrifice fly.

Patrick Mazeika made it 7-0 in the third with an RBI single, driving in Baez who had doubled off the wall in left center. Conforto upped the lead to 9-0 in the fourth with his 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot into the second deck down the right field line.

Washington cut it to 9-3 in the bottom of the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to Stevenson and back-to-back sacrifice flies by Thomas and Escobar. The Nationals then closed to within 9-7 with four runs in the sixth, taking advantage of three New York errors in the process, and highlighted by a two-run double by Escobar.

The Nationals then tied it in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out, two-run homer by Stevenson off reliever Seth Lugo, a 402-foot drive to right that drove in Kieboom who had hit a ground-rule double.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Andrew Stevenson
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Lane Thomas
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals#The National League East#Nl West Dominates#Boston Red Sox#Indians#Toronto Blue Jays#Oakland Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Jesús Aguilar Gave a Thumbs-Down to Francisco Lindor in the Mets Dugout

The New York Mets tried to set a new standard for dysfunction over the weekend with its double play combo taking on frustrated fans and management sticking up for the paying customers instead of those getting paychecks. Javy Baez and Francisco Lindor would like to apologize earnestly or otherwise and just get on the business of missing out on the playoffs in disappointing fashion. That's not going to happen, though.
MLBYardbarker

Francisco Lindor And Javy Baez Causing New Mets Controversy

The New York Mets were coasting for the first half of the 2021 MLB season. They even made a blockbuster trade to acquire Javier Baez as it seemed a title chase was on. The team is 63-67 and 7.5 games back in the National League East. This obviously has fans...
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Lindor batting second for Mets Sunday

The New York Mets listed Francisco Lindor as their starting shortstop for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Lindor will bat second and play shortstop, while Jonathan Villar moves to third base and J.D. Davis takes a seat. Lindor is projected to score 12.4 fantasy points against the Nationals and...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce Sunday afternoon lineups

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals play the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on WPIX in New York. Saturday's game:Michael Conforto's pinch-hit, 3-run home run pushes Mets over Nationals. Erick...
MLBWKYC

New York tabloids take aim at Francisco Lindor during Mets' struggles

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Despite a largely disappointing debut season in "The Big Apple," the New York media has largely taken it easy on New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. But after the four-time All-Star was among the multiple...
MLBwmleader.com

Francisco Lindor might finally be getting hot for Mets

Francisco Lindor still does not quite look like himself, but maybe he can resemble the four-time All-Star at the right time. Pete Alonso had the big bombs, but the Mets’ franchise shortstop added the two-run single that broke open Tuesday’s 9-4 win over the Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami. The hit continued a hot streak at the right time for Lindor.
MLBchatsports.com

After an ugly day in New York, Mets win an ugly game

The Mets and Marlins did not play on Wednesday night because New York was in the process of becoming one giant body of water, but thankfully the skies cleared on Thursday, the flood waters subsided, and it was clear to play baseball in Queens last night. Carlos Carrasco got the...
MLBNew York Post

Francisco Lindor’s heroics for Mets went beyond game-winner homer

Francisco Lindor was the Mets’ hero in the first of two games against the Nationals on Saturday, saving his team from the embarrassment of blowing a 9-0 lead with a two-run home run in extra innings to keep the Amazin’s winning streak alive. Leading off the ninth inning with two...
MLBclevelandstar.com

MLB roundup: Jays win as Yanks' Gerrit Cole (hamstring) exits

Marcus Semien continued his home run binge with a solo shot, Alejandro Kirk homered twice and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to six games Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees, who lost ace Gerrit Cole to a hamstring injury. The Blue Jays...

Comments / 0

Community Policy