Flood cleanup safety tips

As many continue cleaning up from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, experts are reminding people to stay safe while doing so. “And their safety is the number one issue. So, we don't want anybody to get electrocuted, please wear protective clothing, including boots, protective clothing, masks, especially anybody that has asthma or other breathing ailments. The biggest issue is mold, after the fact. So, if you already have a breathing issue, obviously that would affect you more,” said Lucille Morgan, Luzerne Co. Emergency Management Agency Director.