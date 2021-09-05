CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood cleanup safety tips

By Sarah Goolden
WOLF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many continue cleaning up from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, experts are reminding people to stay safe while doing so. “And their safety is the number one issue. So, we don't want anybody to get electrocuted, please wear protective clothing, including boots, protective clothing, masks, especially anybody that has asthma or other breathing ailments. The biggest issue is mold, after the fact. So, if you already have a breathing issue, obviously that would affect you more,” said Lucille Morgan, Luzerne Co. Emergency Management Agency Director.

fox56.com

