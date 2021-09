IOWA CITY, Iowa – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 34-6 loss at Iowa on Saturday:. • The Hoosiers were undisciplined and sloppy throughout the game, and it showed up most in penalties, as IU was flagged six times for 67 yards. IU wide receiver Camron Buckley had an offensive pass interference penalty on a pick play that stalled a drive in the first half, and Marcelino McCrary-Ball had a late hit on Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras that negated a three-and-out for the defense. IU will need to clean up those mistakes moving forward the rest of the month.