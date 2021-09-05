CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

USMNT Returns Home Eying Improved Result, Quality vs. Canada in World Cup Qualifying

By Brian Straus
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Johan Cruyff famously said, “Quality without results is pointless. Results without quality is boring.”

It’s always been apparent that, in soccer, especially in settings where games are almost guaranteed to be tight, you can have one without the other. Small moments or random bounces can shape the 90-minute picture. One incident can eclipse a trend. Quality doesn’t always lead to a result, and a result isn’t a necessary consequence of quality.

In the end, of course, boring results are more desirable than pointless quality. That’s especially true in World Cup qualifying, where only the scoreboard matters. There are no style points in Concacaf. On Thursday night in El Salvador, the U.S. men’s national team took its first step down the tricky road to Qatar with a 0–0 draw. It wasn’t a bad result, but it wasn’t a very good performance.

Considering the context—the Americans’ qualifying inexperience, the travel and brief build-up, the conditions and the deliriously imposing atmosphere inside the Estadio Cuscatlán—the U.S. will take the point and move on without drawing any pessimistic conclusions. Three of the four matches on the Octagonal’s opening night ended level, and the U.S. (0-0-1) is in fine position with 13 games to go (the double round-robin’s top three finishers qualify directly to the World Cup while the fourth enters an intercontinental playoff).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtAPK_0bmxYZfe00
Alex Peña/Getty Images

But the expectations and stakes rise on home soil—two home defeats doomed the U.S. during the 2018 cycle. Home is where the conditions and circumstances should be near ideal, where distractions are minimal and excuses invalid. It’s where results are vital. And while the score in a given game may not depend on quality, as Cruyff implied, they’re probably linked over time. Good performances increase the likelihood of good results.

And so the Americans can’t afford to rely on bounces or small margins at home. On Sunday night against Canada (0-0-1), which is hurting following a home draw against Honduras, the U.S. has to play better. It can’t afford to drop points with a match at Honduras (Sept. 8) around the corner. It has to show it can rise to the occasion and produce a commanding performance at home—a performance that leaves almost no doubt about the result.

“Our intention on Sunday is to win the game. That’s what we want to do and I don’t think the result of Thursday night [in El Salvador] changes that at all. … Home games in World Cup qualifying, you want to win. That goes without saying,” coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday evening. “Now it’s a home game. We get to play in front of our fans. These are the moments we’ve been waiting for.”

The U.S. obviously would get a welcome boost if forward Christian Pulisic was able to play against Canada. The Chelsea star and UEFA Champions League winner missed the trip to El Salvador while returning to fitness after testing positive for COVID-19 and a subsequent 10-day quarantine in England. Berhalter said Saturday before the U.S. trained here at Nissan Stadium that Pulisic was still being evaluated and that his availability for Sunday remained uncertain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNf5T_0bmxYZfe00
Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

“He’s made some progress and we have to see if it’s enough to actually include him in the [23-man] gameday squad and play,” the manager explained. “We’ve been getting him up to speed with training. We’re trying to see what he can tolerate, see what type of workloads he can do and I think that’s the first step. To be out for 10 days and have COVID isn’t the easiest thing to get over. So for us it’s about really seeing how he can come back in a safe way. That’s the most important thing. We’ve been having conversations. We’ve been asking him how he’s tolerating loads and everything. We’ll see if he’s ready.”

Konrad de la Fuente started in Pulisic’s customary spot on the left wing against El Salvador. Pulisic fully participated Saturday in the portion of training open to the media, which consisted of warmup exercises.

Berhalter also revealed that goalkeeper Zack Steffen (back spasms) will remain sidelined on Sunday. Matt Turner likely will get another start. The New England Revolution netminder has yielded just one goal, on a penalty kick, in eight U.S. appearances and had one save in El Salvador.

Elsewhere, Berhalter will have to consider including some fresh faces for the second qualifier in seven days. Center back John Brooks will almost certainly start after Tim Ream and Miles Robinson ably anchored the defense in San Salvador. But Berhalter could decide to go with four in the back or three, depending on whether he opts for the U.S.’s more prevalent look (four) or decides to match Canada’s (three). Canada wingers Alphonso Davies and Tajon Buchanan can cause significant problems out wide, and the U.S. struggled in those areas Thursday—especially with Sergiño Dest deployed on the left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7jQF_0bmxYZfe00
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Figuring out if and when midfield linchpins Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie should be rested is another issue Berhalter must confront, along with whether Josh Sargent has offered enough of a scoring threat to continue starting up front. Sargent’s off-the-ball work regularly elicits Berhalter’s praise, but the new Norwich City signing is scoreless in his past five U.S. appearances dating back to November 2019.

Any assessment of a team’s performance, especially at home, is going to be linked to goals. Quality typically happens with the ball. The U.S.’s run of form on the attacking end has been good enough—it’s hard to argue with 17 wins in 20 games—but it’s also hard to argue that it’s been impressive lately, especially from open play. The Americans tallied 11 goals during the six-game Gold Cup run, but six came against tiny Martinique. Of the four goals scored across the two Nations League matches in June, three came from set pieces (two corners and a penalty against Mexico). In El Salvador, the coherence and connection were lacking. The visitors’ best chance was a Robinson header off an early free kick.

The five-game shutout streak won’t continue indefinitely, and home-game wins will require home-game goals. But Berhalter didn’t seem overly concerned on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGnA6_0bmxYZfe00
John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

“You don’t want to make excuses because the environment is what it is. But I think some of the times when we talk about passing the ball, getting the ball on the ground and making crisp passes, we lacked that [in El Salvador]. And part of it was due to field conditions. It’s plain and simple,’ Berhalter said.

“We had almost a 1.6 expected goals, so we were supposed to score in that game and we didn’t. I think we are creating chances. I would like even more chances, no question about it,” Berhalter continued. “When you look across the board in Concacaf usually the games were tight. There wasn’t a lot separating all the teams in these games.”

Berhalter said he expects another difficult affair against Canada, which arguably gave the Americans their stiffest test of the Gold Cup. It’s a team that resembles the U.S. somewhat—a lot of young talented players making their names in Europe, but without much qualifying experience. It’s a team with increased expectations and ambition, and some legitimately top-class talent. And so Sunday represents an opportunity for the U.S. to make a statement with a win that sets a home-game standard. It’s time to marry quality with results.

“I think they’re one of the most improved teams in Concacaf,” Berhalter said of Canada. “Good young player pool, similar to ours, and the game’s going to be tight. We played them last month in the Gold Cup and we talked about it being a tight game and it was. It will be a tight game tomorrow as well.”

Comments / 1

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergiño Dest
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Alphonso Davies
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Josh Sargent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Canada#Concacaf Gold Cup#U S Open Cup#Usmnt#Americans#Octagonal#Christian#Uefa Champions League#Gameday#Covid#Warmup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
MLSESPN

USMNT World Cup qualifying: Christian Pulisic & Co. look strong, but watch out for El Salvador, Canada

The time to exorcise demons -- or try to, at least -- has finally arrived. Exactly 1,423 days after a loss to Trinidad & Tobago prevented the United States men's national team from qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, qualification for the 2022 competition finally begins. The USA's 14-game path to Qatar begins on Thursday against El Salvador in San Salvador's Estadio Cuscatlan and finishes on March 30 in Costa Rica.
MLSchatsports.com

Herculez Gomez: Ricardo Pepi is ‘a huge win’ for Gregg Berhalter

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (16) in action during the game between FC Dallas and Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. Ricardo Pepi commits to the United States national team. After a summer where he led the United States national team to Nations League and...
MLSPosted by
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Will Start USMNT’s World Cup Qualifier Thursday Night Vs. El Salvador

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will not be in net for the New England Revolution on Friday night in Philadelphia. But the goalkeeper will be in net Thursday night for the US Men’s National Team on its World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter made his decision Wednesday, after it was revealed that fellow US keeper Zach Steffen had his back spasms flare up. Steffen remains in Tennessee, leaving Berhalter with a decision to make: Go with Turner or Nottingham Forest newcomer Ethan Horvath in net. Berhalter went with Turner, the man who has helped New England to...
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

What can we learn from the USMNT’s World Cup qualifier in Honduras?

There was an uneasy tension in Tuesday’s United States men’s national team media availability, where head coach Gregg Berhalter and star Christian Pulisic answered questions about Weston McKennie’s suspension from the team and Wednesday’s pivotal World Cup qualifier in Honduras. [ MORE: USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule ]. There are...
MLStalesbuzz.com

How the USMNT turned a horrid half in Honduras into a rare World Cup qualifying comeback win

The game clock had run through the entire 90 minutes of regulation and the result already been determined when Tyler Adams, once again going the distance for the U.S. men’s national team, found himself in possession of the ball at the center of the field at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano. Why not go for another? There is no such thing as too many goals in soccer. No one whines about “running up the score.”
MLSESPN

Pepi's stunning USMNT debut in crucial World Cup qualification win vs. Honduras eases pressure on coach Gregg Berhalter

Patience was beginning to wear thin. Coming off two disappointing draws to open their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, the United States men's national team went into half-time trailing 1-0 to Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday night. It was a disjointed, uninspired performance that called into question head coach Gregg Berhalter's tactical acumen and the players' collective desire. Had the result held, Berhalter's job status -- fair or not -- would have been up for debate.
Soccerthebentmusket.com

Three Thoughts On USMNT’s Three September Qualifiers

Gregg Berhalter’s United States Men’s National Team finally had a breakthrough performance fans were expecting in the second half of their third CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. It just came on the back of perhaps the worst performance the team has had all year surrounded by a lot of underwhelming matches hidden by the success of winning the Nations League and Gold Cup.
Soccerchatsports.com

What to know about World Cup qualifying for the USMNT

The United States men’s national team will look to create a new legacy after its stunning failure from four years ago Thursday when it opens 2022 World Cup qualification in El Salvador. The U.S. failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing to last-place Trinidad and Tobago on...
MLSchatsports.com

USMNT vs. El Salvador: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule

The United States men's national team begins its World Cup qualification process on Thursday in El Salvador. Thursday's match kicks off a six-month, 14-match process in which the top three teams in Concacaf will automatically qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The fourth-place team goes into an inter-continental playoff.
SoccerCBS Sports

USMNT results, schedule: Concacaf qualifiers format, what needs to happen in road to 2022 Qatar World Cup

The United States men's national team will begin their qualifying journey in September with hopes of sealing a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar long before the cycle is over in March of 2022. World Cup qualifying in Concacaf sees its final round begin in September with eight teams fighting for what are essentially 3.5 spots at the 2022 World Cup. You can watch all the USMNT's away matches -- with the exception of the Mexico away match -- along with over 70 other Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches only on Paramount+. After shockingly missing out on the last World Cup, the Americans enter as the favorites to finish first in qualifying thanks to a hugely successful that included winning the Gold Cup and the Nations League, while boasting its most talented squad, potentially in history.
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT vs. Canada odds, picks, predictions: FIFA World Cup Concacaf Qualifying best bets for Sunday, Sept. 5

The United States Men's National Team will try to rebound from a lackluster performance in its opener when it faces rival Canada on Sunday in a 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifying match in Nashville. The USMNT played to a scoreless draw with El Salvador on Thursday night and will need a sense of urgency after missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Team USA won the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup this summer, and it is a talented but inexperienced squad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy