CM Punk & Edge Bank Payments Revealed
CM Punk recently joined AEW and made his debut at Rampage: The First Dance in front of his hometown crowd. There have been speculations regarding his contract which he has not revealed but Billi Bhatti reported on RussosBrand.com that Punk signed a three-year AEW deal for $3 million per year, with an opt out clause after two years. He’s paid twice as much as the former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, and is paid the same as Edge is in WWE.wrestling-edge.com
