The Red Sox need to sign Rafael Devers for as long as possible. Things have been really up and down for the Red Sox as of late. They started September by striking together four straight wins but have since followed that up with a trio of losses. However, one thing that has been pretty consistent for Boston in 2021 is the stellar play of Rafael Devers. The young third baseman has once again found himself linked with the legends of the organization and he’s earned a deal worthy of his efforts.