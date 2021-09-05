CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport community mourns the loss of prominent non-profit member

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
Bridgeport is mourning the loss of a prominent member of the local non-profit community.

48-year-old Tony Bravo was a member of “Connecticut Against Violence”.

Bravo made his mark on the community through his commitment to fighting gun violence and through his passionate love for mentoring young people.

Friends of Bravo say he died after suffering a blood clot last week.

Friends also say they are petitioning city officials to name a street after Bravo.

State and local leaders recognized Bravo for his community service.

His funeral was held on Wednesday.

