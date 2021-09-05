CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The congressman who attempted to conduct freelance rescue missions in Afghanistan says of Biden: 'blood is on his hands'

By Morgan Keith
Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Al Drago/Pool via AP

  • Mullin attempted to enter Afghanistan with a large sum of cash to rescue Americans who had not been evacuated.
  • The Defense Department denied Mullin permission to visit Kabul last week.
  • In an August 31 speech , Biden said that about 100 to 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan.
After attempting multiple freelance rescue missions in Afghanistan, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Fox News' Brett Baier that "blood is on [President Joe Biden's] hands."

Mullin said he attempted to enter Afghanistan via Georgia and Tajikistan with a large sum of cash to get through Taliban checkpoints and rent a helicopter for a rescue mission. The Washington Post reported that this effort failed when John Mark Pommersheim, the US ambassador to Tajikistan, declined to assist him in skirting Tajikistan's laws on cash limits.

A similar attempt was made a week prior when Mullin traveled to Greece and the Defense Department denied him permission to visit Kabul .

Mullin said he has a list of 50 Americans trapped in Afghanistan who want out.

When Baier asked Mullin if he thinks the US will be able to get the remaining Americans out of Afghanistan, he replied: "We're going to get some, but there's going to be some that are going to die because of the failure from President Biden."

In his August 31 speech about the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, Biden said that about 100 to 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan with some intention to leave, despite previously saying that he would get 100% of Americans out before withdrawing forces, the Associated Press reported .

