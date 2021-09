See the Twin Cities in a whole new way. That's a goal of What's Out There Twin Cities, a years-in-the-making project that's debuting this month. It's the work of the Washington, D.C.-based Cultural Landscape Foundation, and it will allow online users to explore the design, background and importance of dozens of significant metro-area landscapes, a diverse range of places that includes Gold Medal Park, the Midtown Greenway, Historic Fort Snelling at Bdote and Victory Memorial Drive.