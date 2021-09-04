Yeager's Goal Proves Enough as Huskies Take Down St. Cloud State 1-0

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech soccer team needed just one goal Saturday (Sept. 4) to take down St. Cloud State on a rainy and cloudy afternoon. Stephanie Yeager found the back of the net two minutes into the second half to give the Huskies a 1-0 triumph over their Husky counterparts of St. Cloud State. The co-captain was set up with great passes from fellow co-captain Grace Shaw and Neve Badalow, made a nice cutback to get by the defender, and buried one past the outstretched goaltender for her first goal of the season.