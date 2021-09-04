CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Huskies break loose late for 14-10 win over Hillsdale

 8 days ago

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Following a scoreless stalemate in the first half against Hillsdale College, Michigan Tech junior quarterback Will Ark connected with both Jordan Janssen and Hunter Richards in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, catapulting the Huskies to a 14-10 victory in the 2021 football season opener Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium in front of 1,767 fans. It was the first counting game for the team in 647 days following the cancellation of the 2020 regular season.

