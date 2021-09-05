CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrective: Virus Outbreak California story

By The Associated Press
In a story published September 3, 2021, about the coronavirus outbreak in California, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the San Joaquin Valley is made up of 12 counties. It is made up eight counties.

