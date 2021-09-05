Riverdale "Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers" Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers", the sixteenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The previously-released synopsis reveals that the episode will see Archie (KJ Apa) receive unexpected news about his former commanding officer, prompting him to open up to Uncle Franks (Ryan Robbins) about his experiences in the Army while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on something of an apology tour. The episode will also see Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) try to take control of the Blossom family ministry.comicbook.com
Comments / 0