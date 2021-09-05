Riverdale "Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers" Photos Released

The CW has released a synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Six", the sixth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. The episode is set to debut on Tuesday, September 14th. While the Justice Society of America has spent most of the season thus far trying to figure out not only what The Shade (Jonathan Cake) is up to but also how to stop him, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) has been working recruiting her new version of the Injustice Society. Now, according to the synopsis, Cindy is ready to make her move and from the sounds of things, an epic showdown ensues.