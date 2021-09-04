TIMELY MATTERS: Thinking eternally and connecting past, present, future

The Global Indies: British Imperial Culture and the Reshaping of the World, 1756–1815. THE PRELUDE TO Ashley L. Cohen’s The Global Indies opens in a pleasure garden — not just any such garden, but the largest and most spectacular of these 18th-century sites of fashionable culture and debauchery: London’s Vauxhall Garden. At Vauxhall, Londoners who could afford the entrance fee were treated to an array of wonders and excesses. A well-known chapter entitled “Vauxhall” in William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair (1847–’48), for example, finds Jos Sedley, an “indolent” officer of the East India Company recently returned to London, drunk off the garden’s signature “rack punch.” “Everybody had rack punch at Vauxhall,” Thackeray’s narrator tells us matter-of-factly. Vauxhall and its pleasures, and particularly its punch, subsequently function as a crucial linchpin in Vanity Fair. Lest a reader mistake punch for a mere artifact of the pleasure garden or a one-off comedic incident, “that bowl of rack punch was the cause of all this history,” the narrator stresses about his unfolding novel.
