With the need to get off to a fast regular season start when looking at the winnable games in the first quarter of the schedule, the Jacksonville Jaguars desperately needed to garner some momentum against the Dallas Cowboys. The first two preseason games were disappointments, no doubt, as the offense looked slow and lethargic, unable to get into a rhythm. With the news of Travis Etienne’s unfortunate season-ending injury still fresh, many fans started to think, “Here we go again.”