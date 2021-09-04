CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canandaigua, NY

IN AMERICA: Take a look around

By PETE MITCHELL
Finger Lakes Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Editor’s Note: Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column usually runs every other Monday. But because there is no Monday paper next week, we are running it early today). Hey Pete, there’s a potato shortage coming our way. And I bought 60 cases of ketchup because one of our sales reps said tomatoes may be in short supply soon. Also wings are up again this week. And so are pork shoulders and rib eyes and a bunch of other stuff. We really need to think about raising our prices.”

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Liberty, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#America#Abortion Law#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Alexander Dolitsky: Nationalism in America, Alaska, and around the world

History teaches us that nations can be like people. While having many things in common, each is unique. As with people, a nation’s behavior is often understood in terms of the psychological attitudes and style that characterize its personality. Failure to understand cultural complexity and a nation’s psychological behavior in the historical context creates tension between governments and often leads to political and military conflicts.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
WorldPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey & Stacey Silva’s Turkey Doctor Has Tragic Reputation?

Darcey and Stacey Silva are extremely excited about their twin transformations. The girls have flown all the way to Turkey for these epic makeovers. This is currently being shown on their hit TLC reality series, Darcey and Stacey. However, it appears the plastic surgeon she is praising on social media for her new look might not be all she claims he is.
Public HealthValueWalk

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers; Requirements Not Reasoning, Cost Shifting, and Grant Conditions All Worked. Biden' COVID Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics For Anti-Vaxxers. WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2021) - Frustrated as things go from very bad to even worse, President Joe Biden' COVID advisors are mulling using the...
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
SocietyThe Independent

1970s paper predicting we’ll hit societal collapse is right on schedule

A decades-old scientific paper predicting the collapse of society by 2050 appears to be right on schedule, according to a new study with stark warnings for continued economic and population growth. Gaya Herrington, an analyst for accountancy firm KPMG, carried out the independent research for her Harvard thesis and found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy