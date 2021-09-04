CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Charles Junior Adkins

By Naomi Bowles
 6 days ago
Charles Junior Adkins, 82, of Hilldale passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home following a long illness.

Born April 15, 1939 in Raleigh County he was the son of the late Grover Henry and Ruth Sexton Adkins. Charlies was a construction worker, proudly served his country in the United States Army and loved to garden and spend time with his family and friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Faye Kathryn Adkins; son, Kenneth Lee Adkins; two brothers, William Ray Adkins and Daniel Adkins and one sister, Judy Lilly.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Patricia Hoyle and companion Chris Houchins; grandson, Michael Hoyle; great granddaughter, Amiryah Grace Hoyle; five brothers, Artie Franklin Adkins and wife Margaret, Roger Adkins, Cleatis Adkins and wife Sue, David Adkins and wife Julie, and James Adkins; four sisters, Melda Phillips, Carolyn Sherwood, Connie Adkins and companion Tom Woodrum and Twila Freeman; sisters in law, Mona Richmond and husband Harold and Lucille Dillon and many nieces and nephews.

At Charlie’s request there will be no visitation.

Graveside services and burial will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Wynn-Houchins Cemetery at True with Pastor Robbie Merritt officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery from 10:30 am until service time on Wednesday.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Special thanks to his niece, Samantha Dobbs, sisters, Carolyn Sherwood and Twila Freeman; Donna Smith, Cassie Gill, Nichole Davis, Lisa Coleman and Tammy Adkins, Alisa Lane, Andrea Stracener and Hospice of Southern WV.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Junior Adkins, please visit our floral store.

