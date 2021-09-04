CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle, WV

Richard Maynard

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
Richard Maynard, 72, of Myrtle, WV, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Aflex, KY while in the loving care of his daughter.

Richard was born on April 26, 1949 at Sheppardtown, WV, a son of the late Lewis Russell and Alice (Hunt) Maynard. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Phyllis Ann Gillman. Brothers, Harmon, Henry, John, Elva, and Andy Maynard, and sister, Bertha (Charles) Estepp.

Richard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. A retired coal miner, he was a member of the Duncan Fork House of Prayer where he was baptized on June 8, 2021.

Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia (Ratliff-Ooten) Maynard of Myrtle, WV. Children: Kimberly Dawn Mitchell of Lenore, WV, Tammy Renae Preece (Mike Hall) of Aflex, KY, and Adam Patrick Maynard of Cincinnati, OH. Brothers, Ken (Lynn) Maynard of Defiance, OH, and Raymond (Scarlett) Maynard of McCarr, KY. Sisters, Nancy (Johnie) Gore of Midlothian, VA, Brookie Hall of Sheddardtown, WV, and Mertie (Buddy) Smith of Powhatan, VA. Grandchildren, Tara Nicole (Brandon) Wolford, Logan Chance (Kelsey) Preece, Skylar Alexa Mitchell, Rylei Kate Hall, and Colin Ryder Hall. One great-grandson, Trenton Blake Preece. Sisters-in-law, Patricia, Brigitte, and Ella Maynard. Step-Children, Thomas, Ashley, & Vickie Ooten.

Funeral services will be held at the Duncan Fork United Baptist Church Monday, September 6, 2021 at 1:00pm with Elder Eddie Layne officiating. Burial will follow in the Maynard Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 11:00am till the start of the funeral at 1:00pm. Pallbearers will be Mike, Garret, Brandon, Richard, Logan and Ermal. Online condolences can be made at ChafinFuneralHome.Com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Richard Maynard please visit our Sympathy Store.

