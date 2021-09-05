Pars and Stripes: U.S. is red, white, and very blue on Day 1

Day 1 recap

The first day of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness had a little bit of everything: European victories, American victories, roars, and controversy.

What more could a golf fan ask for?!

Europe sprinted out of the gate, slowed down the pace in the afternoon, and left Inverness bitter about what transpired on the 14th tee box around dinnertime. The rules kerfuffle involving Nelly Korda and Madelene Sagstrom is sure to be a talking point for both teams Saturday night.

Will the ruling and Europe’s salty choice of words boost the Americans’ spirit?

Tune in Sunday morning.

“I one-hundred-percent believe Madelene did not for one instance think that ball had any chance of going in the hole when she picked it up,” European captain Catriona Matthew said. “I don’t honestly believe Nelly or Ally [Ewing] actually thought it was going to go in, either.

“There was no reaction when Madelene picked up the ball and threw it to them. It’s just an unfortunate incident to mar such a great day of good golf. Hopefully, we can put it behind us and get on with tomorrow.”

Stronger than ever

There wasn’t much pre-Solheim Cup debate about which team was better at the top — the Americans have a decided advantage in world rankings. But if you go further down the roster, plenty of prognosticators thought Europe was better than the United States, top to bottom.

Mel Reid went a step further and declared the 2021 European Solheim Cup team the continent’s best in years, if not ever.

After the first day, her statement looks spot on.

“I think it’s the strongest team we’ve had in years,” said Reid, who teamed with Leona Maguire to topple the previously unbeaten team of Jessica and Nelly Korda. “All the girls are just great girls. As usual, it’s one of my favorite weeks of the year every two years.”

The Americans have shown serious might over the past two LPGA seasons, winning 13 times since the restart at Inverness in August of 2020. They have the No. 1 player in the world and an average ranking well inside the top 30, while Europe’s average of 44 is pushing 50th.

The Europeans have won the Solheim Cup once on U.S. soil and have fewer than 1,000 fans in Toledo. If Saturday was a preview of the next two days, home-course advantage is irrelevant.

“I love the atmosphere,” Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist said.

Entering the week, Europe’s team, despite having four rookies, had a career Solheim Cup record of 42-31-11, notably better than the Americans’ 27-24-13. Only four members of the U.S. team have been on a winning Solheim Cup team.

Europe’s rookies — Leona Maguire, Sophia Popov, Matilda Castren, and Nanna Koertsz Madsen — were 4-2 on Saturday.

“Just getting on the first tee I was nervous,” Castren said. “I was just looking around and thinking how cool it was and what an experience and just how much fun it’s going to be, and it was really fun. I really enjoyed the crowds, even though there was a little bit too much ‘U-S-A’ chanting.”

Two days and 20 points remain. In other words, there is plenty of time for the Americans to storm back and take the Cup from Europe. The first day, however, portended what could be a gloomy Labor Day.

“The more cheering we hear, we know the better we’re playing,” U.S. captain Pat Hurst said. “So we want to hear as much as we can out there.”

First time for everything

Even in a loss, the Korda sisters were a dominant storyline at Gleneagles in 2019. Jessica and Nelly were unbeaten all week, and as a tandem, they won 7 of the United States’ 13½ points.

Their partnership at Inverness was a no-brainer, except that it didn’t go as planned in morning foursomes.

The European team of Reid and Maguire, the first Irish woman to play in the event, defeated the Kordas 1 up. Reid and Maguire never trailed, as the Kordas won just a single hole. Jessica had a downhill breaking eight-footer on No. 18 to tie the match, but it slid by on the low side.

As a team in 2019, the Kordas didn’t have a match go past the 14th hole.

“We couldn’t get into a rhythm at the start,” Jessica said. “It’s a tough golf course, and I think you can see that playing it. Not a lot of birdies to have. We just couldn’t get into a groove. It’s just tough, but we came back and gave it our best. But Leona made everything coming in.”

For most of the morning round, it looked like Europe’s answer to the Kordas — Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, who were 3-0-0 in 2019 — was going to falter. But the European duo won the 17th and 18th holes to salvage a half-point against Ally Ewing and Megan Khang. Ewing missed a three-foot putt on No. 18 that would have won the match for the U.S.

“It was a really tough match,” Hall said. “Both teams played really well. Being 2-down with two to play is not ideal, but really glad that we managed to get a half-point.”

Fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull, playing in her fifth career Solheim Cup, had never lost a foursomes match. She and Denmark’s Emily Christine Pedersen trailed Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare by two with four to play, birdieing 16, 17, and 18 to win the match 1 up. Hull and Pedersen both made lengthy birdie putts in the closing holes.

“I just enjoyed playing out there. It’s great fun,” said Hull, who is 5-0-1 in the alternate shot format. “Me and Emily actually played against each other about 12, 13 years ago. It was actually Great Britain versus Europe. Now we’re on the same team together, so we’re just out there having fun. We didn’t really feel the nerves. Three birdies in the last four holes, come from 2-down to 1-up, so that was pretty good.”

Wedding bells

Competing in the Solheim Cup doesn’t match meeting Mr. Perfect. But it isn’t far down the list for Jennifer Kupcho.

The American rookie was recently engaged to Jay Monahan — not the PGA Tour commissioner — at a restaurant with an assist from the waitstaff.

“He took me to a really fancy, nice restaurant, and [the ring] came out on the plate with dessert,” Kupcho said. “And on the plate it said, ‘Will you marry me?’ So it was really cute.”

The happy couple has been dating for about 18 months. Monahan caddies on the LPGA Tour.

The Solheim Cup stage, with eyeballs from around the globe and pressure that exceeds even major championships, is something Kupcho hasn’t fully experienced. But the former NCAA national champion at Wake Forest isn’t a stranger to the bright lights — Kupcho won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, putting together a scintillating back nine on perhaps the most famous golf course in the world.

“She’s obviously played on some bigger stages,” U.S. assistant captain Angela Stanford said. “This is the biggest, but she’s very focused. She’s shown that she can finish well in LPGA tournaments, so I think just her makeup and her demeanor makes her feel like she’s not a rookie. I think she’ll be great this week.”

“She’s very organized. She’s very focused on what she wants to do. A lot of times you don’t see that in rookies. A lot of times rookies are kind of looking around and checking things out. But she’s been very good about being very focused on what she needs to do.”

Hole of the day

The par-4 ninth hole at Inverness is playing as No. 18 for the Solheim Cup, flipping with the famous 18th, which is lined with grandstands and suites, so every match reaches the raucous gallery. On Saturday, the 18th hole — ninth for members — played a starring role.

All four morning matches came down to No. 18, with the Euros winning the hole twice and halving twice. In the three afternoon matches that went the distance, the United States won the hole once, and the two sides split the other two.

Quotable

“If the opponent in match play deliberately lifts or moves the player’s ball overhanging the hole before the waiting time has ended, the player’s ball is treated as holed with the previous stroke, and there is no penalty to the opponent under Rule 11.2b.” — Rule 13.3b in the official rules of golf.

Nelly Korda’s eagle putt on the par-5 13th hole was slightly over the lip when Sagstrom picked up her ball, resulting in a birdie for Korda and a loss of hole for Europe. The Americans would win 1 up, creating the first controversy of the 2021 Solheim Cup.

Numbers for dummies

2 over: Mina Harigae’s score through 15 holes. She and Lexi Thompson were defeated 5 and 3 by Castren and Nordqvist. The 31-year-old Solheim Cup rookie was a captain’s pick over Toledo-born Stacy Lewis.

11: Number of holes Castren and Nordqvist won on Saturday. The European pairing was 2-0-0 and played 33 holes.

65: Salas and Kupcho’s best ball score in the afternoon.

0-3-0: Record of America’s captain’s picks -— Altomare, Noh, and Harigae.

5-2-1: Record of Europe’s captain’s picks — Boutier, Castren, Koertsz Madsen, Maguire, Reid, and Sagstrom.