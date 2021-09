Of all the ways a nearly four-hour, 11-inning baseball game could have ended, that had to be the most ridiculous. Let’s start at the end, then. The Cubs have runners on first and third without the benefit of... anything, really, not even a pitch thrown, since they consisted of Sergio Alcántara, the Manfred man, and Frank Schwindel, who had been intentionally walked. Rafael Ortega had sacrificed Alcántara to third, so there’s one out when Ian Happ came to bat.