Jesperi Kotkaniemi to play for Hurricanes after Canadiens decline to match offer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. — Jesperi Kotkaniemi will play for the Carolina Hurricanes, it's now official. The question: where will he play for the Hurricanes?. The Montreal Canadiens, after taking a full seven days to reach a decision, said Saturday they would not match the Hurricanes' offer sheet tendered Aug. 28 to Kotkaniemi, a restricted free agent. The Canadiens, by not matching the offer to the center, received a first-round and third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft from Carolina.

