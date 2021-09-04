Jesperi Kotkaniemi to play for Hurricanes after Canadiens decline to match offer

The Dallas Stars 2021-22 season will guide the franchise on future decisions. While still considered a “win-now” team, management has elected to give consistent ice time to younger players. Head coach Rick Bowness isn’t afraid to move players around the lineup if a line has trouble producing points. Winger Jason Robertson saw his average ice time increase from around 12 minutes at the beginning of last season to about 18 by its end. Not every player to come out of the minors will be a 40-point scorer, but the Stars are embracing the young talent that can produce. The five players listed in this article are players that are on the radar of the coaching staff and have a chance to crack the lineup in 2021-22.