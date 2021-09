Lionsgate and Millenium Media are developing a new Expendables movie. As reported by Deadline, the full cast for Expendables 4 has been announced. Expendables 4 will feature returning stars including Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, and Randy Couture, who will reprise their roles as Barney Ross, Gunner Jensen, Lee Christmas, and Toll Road. Along with these, new cast members such as Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Tony Jaa will be a part of Expendables 4. It seems like Terry Crews won’t be returning for the movie. In 2018, Crews had said that he won’t be a part of Expendables 4 allegedly after producer Avi Lerner threatened retaliation over sexual assault allegations against Adam Venit.