Scranton, PA

CHEW's Mindfulness Meditation

scranton.edu
 6 days ago

This half hour class provides the fundamentals of Mindfulness Mediation, which is shown to reduce anxiety, depression and to improve well-being. Through increased awareness of body sensations, thoughts and emotions and a reduction in stress sensations these practices are intended to enhance the participant’s ability to recognize and respond to the stressors of everyday life. Through meditation and awareness exercises, we will explore this practical time-proven approach to living fully in the present moment.

calendar.scranton.edu

