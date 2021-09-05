CHEW's Mindfulness Meditation

With the current happenings our world is facing, it is undeniable that most of us have to deal with very many things all at once. Moreover, this pandemic crisis has also affected us in many ways. Our mental and emotional health are stirred by conflicting events that are just too much to handle. On top of that is the financial stress that we also have to address since the said crisis did not only impact the health sector but also the economic sectors of the society. It is only appropriate to state that indeed, the world needs to cultivate the power of loving-kindness. Since we are too caught up with the events that are directly affecting us, it could be difficult to allow some time to take care of ourselves both physically and emotionally. But, if we just allow ourselves to give some time to clear our minds and meditate, it can help us solve dilemmas and think of many ways to confront whatever challenges we encounter.