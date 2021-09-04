Letter: Science and faith are intertwined

I remember, shortly after my HIV diagnosis, getting ready for school. I was in the 7th Grade. I’m not sure what happened, but something pissed me off and bummed me out big time. I was in the bathroom and it hit as I looked in the mirror: “None of it matters- you have HIV.” That inner voice didn’t help my mood, much. I looked to the heavens and, whether vocally or just as a soul scream, I asked God why he was punishing me and I was on the verge on aligning myself with none other than Hell’s landlord himself.