CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Letter: Science and faith are intertwined

East Oregonian
 7 days ago

Where do you think the laws of science and the laws of the natural world come from? The Big Bang didn't create them. The Big Bang couldn't have happened without them. So what created them? Here's a hint though: Almost every scientist who explores this question turns to God. Incidentally, many of the world's first scientists, teachers and doctors were priests, monks and nuns. Most priests today have a more thorough and well-rounded education than most doctors.

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Religionarcamax.com

How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Religionpoz.com

You Can Keep The Faith

I remember, shortly after my HIV diagnosis, getting ready for school. I was in the 7th Grade. I’m not sure what happened, but something pissed me off and bummed me out big time. I was in the bathroom and it hit as I looked in the mirror: “None of it matters- you have HIV.” That inner voice didn’t help my mood, much. I looked to the heavens and, whether vocally or just as a soul scream, I asked God why he was punishing me and I was on the verge on aligning myself with none other than Hell’s landlord himself.
ReligionPine And Lakes News

Faith: A sentinel of hope

“Who is it that overcomes the world except the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.“ 1 John 5:5. I was chatting with a friend and three of my friend’s friends last week. The conversation centered on their church. Their church is a local church. More than anything else we talked about the compelling reality that is the local church.
Religionmaryvilleforum.com

Authentic faith

In Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet, the young prince is grieving the loss of his father. However, Hamlet’s mother and stepfather are ready for him to move on from his grief. Apparently, his grief is putting unwanted attention on questionable aspects of their marriage. Therefore his mother and stepfather urge Hamlet to put away the behaviors and appearances of mourning and get on with his life.
Religionsouthplattesentinel.com

Color and texture, companions of faith

Summer is casually wearing on flowerbed annuals and perennials. Not much has changed temperature-wise, yet there is a smugness one senses in the season that fall is close by. Happily, there is much left of summer that still inspires. Two elements of the growing season, in particular, are tied to...
ReligionNorman Transcript

Faith column: Are you safe?

What has happened to the term “Christian” in our culture?. How sad is it that a famous Christian writer has a line on his website that reads, “The greatest threat to the cause of Jesus Christ is Christianity?”. Why does there seem to be a mass exodus of individuals and...
Religionnewwaysministry.org

Embracing Abrahamic Faith

Today’s reflection is written by Dwayne Fernandes, Director of Spirituality, New Ways Ministry. Today’s liturgical readings for the Twenty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here. One of the most disturbing chapters of my childhood still haunts me. It was late evening one day when my best...
Morgan County, ALHartselle Enquirer

Legacy of faith

This month many of the descendants of my grandfather A. W. Lee will gather to remember and celebrate our family heritage. We will tell stories that start “remember when” and catch up with the latest news from those we have not seen since our last reunion. We will pause to remember those we have lost in the past year.
Fargo, NDDaily News

Keeping the faith out in the fields

Drew Bajumpaa, 22, recently surprised his dad, Don, at the dinner table. Don Bajumpaa, 55, had been cultivating the Good Seed Gardens ministry for 15 years, growing and selling fruits and vegetables for families in need. Don told his wife, Karen, that he was feeling it was time to step back. The two were the only ones who knew how Don felt.
KidsNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No science behind kids in masks

This is in response to your Aug. 22 article "Teen fights for mask mandate in schools". The teen highlighted in the article directed the following comment to the LaPorte Community School Corporation regarding their optional mask policy: "You teach science, why don't you follow it?" In their August paper titled...
Religionsfarchdiocese.org

Faith Formation

No children can be turned away from religious education because of limited space, timing, or the disposition of the parents. It is the responsibility of the Christian community by seeking dialogue with the families and propose appropriate forms of education. Every parish has a responsibility to provide faith formation for...
ReligionAthens Daily Review

Religion: Faith in a violent world

The rapid collapse of the Afghanistan government and its fall to Taliban control has sent chills throughout the world. We are haunted by the desperation written on thousands of Afghan faces huddled at the Kabul airport seeking escape. Our hearts and our prayers go out to them. Why is the...
Wilkesboro, NCWilkes Journal Patriot

Walking by faith

The fifth iteration of FaithFest drew tens of thousands of attendees to the lower Wilkes Community College campus Saturday in Wilkesboro. The crowd appeared to match the estimated 20,000 that attended the festival in 2019. The event had to go virtual-only in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Today was...
Religionbahaiteachings.org

The Messengers of God as Intermediaries

Like most religions, the Baha’i Faith asserts that the Creator has sent prophets or messengers to teach and guide humankind. Where some religions ascribe a variety of spiritual stations and capacities to these messengers, the Baha’i teachings are unambiguous about their nature and purpose. Referring to these messengers as “manifestations of God,” Baha’u’llah, the prophet and founder of the Baha’i Faith, wrote:
ReligionKingsport Times-News

Faith is the carrier of comfort

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. In many conversations, you will overhear the question: “Will this coronavirus pandemic ever end?” You can respond, “Absolutely it will end.” The better concern right now, however, is how to issue peace of mind and loving care to those already affected by it.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

'BUILT BY FAITH'

“I never thought I would own my own home, and here I am,” Mary Anderson told the nearly 30 people who braved persistent rain last Wednesday to attend Anderson’s home dedication. Anderson’s home, located at 650 NE 15th Terrace, is the Alachua Habitat for Humanity's 160th and 10th Interface House...
Dunnellon, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Leap of faith

Donnie Hickey walks by faith, not by sight. But this past year, his journey required more than a walk. It required a leap of faith. For Hickey, taking such a leap wasn’t a concern — he’s taken more than 9,000 leaps from airplanes soaring thousands of feet above the Earth.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

God’s Glory and God’s Grace

Recently we bid farewell to a long time member of our church as he came to the end of his journey and God called him home. This dear brother had survived a number of things, including Covid, only to suffer in the final leg of his journey from another ailment. I was asked why God had this faithful servant of Christ survive the things he did only to endure the struggles he faced in the end. Perhaps you’ve wondered the same thing in similar situations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy