Letter: Science and faith are intertwined
Where do you think the laws of science and the laws of the natural world come from? The Big Bang didn't create them. The Big Bang couldn't have happened without them. So what created them? Here's a hint though: Almost every scientist who explores this question turns to God. Incidentally, many of the world's first scientists, teachers and doctors were priests, monks and nuns. Most priests today have a more thorough and well-rounded education than most doctors.www.eastoregonian.com
