GUEST APPEARANCE: Vaccine mandate for healthcare workers could have unintended consequences

Dear Honorable Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mr. Howard Zucker, M.D. Commissioner New York State Department of Health:. We write to you today to discuss the unintended consequences of the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers Gov. Hochul announced on her first day in office. While we fully support COVID-19 vaccines and urge every eligible New Yorker to get vaccinated, the 10 counties represented in this letter share grave concerns about the practical implications of your proposed mandate on the stability of our healthcare system.