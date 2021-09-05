Paddy Pimblett issues statement following stoppage win in UFC debut: “I’ve got the personality, I’ve got the look. The new king is here!”
Paddy Pimblett is brimming with confidence after scoring a first round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut. The former Cage Warriors champion, Pimblett (17-3 MMA), had entered today’s lightweight contest sporting a two-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort this past March, ‘The Baddy’ had earned a first round submission victory over Davide Martinez.www.bjpenn.com
