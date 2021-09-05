CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Paddy Pimblett issues statement following stoppage win in UFC debut: “I’ve got the personality, I’ve got the look. The new king is here!”

By Chris Taylor
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paddy Pimblett is brimming with confidence after scoring a first round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut. The former Cage Warriors champion, Pimblett (17-3 MMA), had entered today’s lightweight contest sporting a two-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort this past March, ‘The Baddy’ had earned a first round submission victory over Davide Martinez.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tko#Cage Warriors#The Italian Stallion#Penn Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Again References Wife’s DM In Fiery Spat With Poirier

Jolie Poirier’s mysterious DM request to Conor McGregor continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for McGregor’s trash-talking repertoire. In the days leading up to UFC 264, Jolie Poirier appeared to send Conor McGregor a direct message request on Instagram. Dustin Poirier and many fans doubted the authenticity of the request, so McGregor decided to present evidence to remove all doubt. We may never know what was the nature of Jolie’s message, but we do know that McGregor has continued to milk it for all its worth. Another example of this could be found late Sunday night.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Legendary boxing commentator pulls out of Evander Holyfield event

Evander Holyfield fighting again at 58 has caused a significant stir enough to see former HBO commentator Jim Lampley pull out of the event. Lampley, boxing royalty when it comes to announcing fights, decided to quit the broadcast just hours after Holyfield went through a workout. Looking slow and unable...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Accused Of Crazy Drug Use By UFC Star

Alistair Overeem during an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour spoke about Brock Lesnar. He made some bold claims and said that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion only had UFC success due to steroids. Overeem told Helwani:. “Are you really gonna stick up for that guy?”. He said...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Match ‘Canceled’ After Fight At Bar

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE. He has accomplished a lot over his three-decade-long illustrious career. His WrestleMania streak is also an iconic chapter in pro-wrestling history. But, ‘The Phenom’ was planned to be in a feud that fell apart due to a controversy. Kevin...
California StatePosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event shifted to Florida after California refuses to sanction fight

The upcoming Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event was shifted to Florida after California refused to sanction the fight. Belfort was expected to fight Oscar De La Hoya next weekend, but the former boxing champ was forced to withdraw from the fight after contracting COVID-19. Rather than scrapping the entire event, the promotion was able to get a short-notice replacement in the form of Evander Holyfield to step in and take the fight against Belfort. However, because Holyfield is 58 years old, the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight to take place in the state. Instead, Triller will move the entire event to Florida.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White shares a history lesson for Francis Ngannou: “It’s pretty simple how this all works”

UFC president Dana White shared a history lesson for UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou, saying “It’s pretty simple how this all works.”. Ngannou is currently involved in a contract dispute with the UFC that is keeping him out of the Octagon at the present time. “The Predator” defeated Stipe Miocic by KO back in March to win the heavyweight belt, and for his first title defense, the plan was for Ngannou to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, in a superfight. However, Jones could not come to an agreement with the UFC and the fight against Ngannou was scrapped.
CharitiesPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub claims Evander Holyfield required an aide in order to attend charity event seven years ago

Brendan Schaub claims that boxing legend Evander Holyfield required an aide in order to attend a charity event seven years ago. The 58-year-old Holyfield makes his return to the boxing ring this Saturday night when he takes on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in the main event of the Triller Fight Club PPV event. The card, which features a co-main event boxing match between MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, was originally set to take place in California, but the event was moved to Florida after the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction Holyfield to fight. Considering he is 58 years old and stepping up on very short notice to take this fight against a dangerous opponent in Belfort, it’s understandable why California said no. Not to mention that Holyfield hasn’t stepped into the ring in over a decade.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira claps back after Justin Gaethje suggests the lightweight division became a “laughing stock” at UFC 262

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has hit back at Justin Gaethje for claiming his title win made the division a “laughing stock” earlier this year. While Oliveira may have won the title fair and square against Michael Chandler at UFC 262, many felt as if it wasn’t a legitimate undisputed championship fight due to the absence of Dustin Poirier. Gaethje has made it crystal clear in the last few months that he didn’t really understand the booking, and after taking another shot at Oliveira, “Do Bronx” has decided to fire back.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Badr Hari releases statement following shocking high kick KO loss at GLORY 78

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari released a statement following his shocking high kick KO loss to Arkadiusz Wrzosek at GLORY 78. In what was one of the most incredible comebacks you will ever see in combat sports, Hari was well on his way to beating Wrzosek after knocking him down three times in the fight before his opponent landed a Hail Mary left high kick that KOed Hari cold. It was a shocking scene as Hari was in complete control of the fight before he got caught in the head and knocked out cold with the high kick. You can watch the fight below if you haven’t seen it.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Paddy Pimblett murked Luigi Vendramini for first-round TKO in UFC debut

The Paddy Pimblett UFC debut was absolutely everything we expected and more. After getting rocked early in the first round by Luigi Vendramini, Pimblett recovered and murked his opponent showing everyone in the UFC APEX and around the world exactly what we had been waiting for all these years. “What...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Suffers Sad Cancelation

Jim Lampley recently opted out of calling the boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Lampley had called many Holyfield fights. He knows the 58-year old has no business being in the ring. Evander Holyfield is eyeing to put up a dominating performance. The Hall of Famer has been...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Posts Emotional Photo: ‘Praying For Triple H’

Ric Flair has uploaded a new photo, and said he’s praying for Triple H after his heart issue and cardiac event led to surgery, posting praying emojis. There is no doubt that WWE has received heat due to the turmoil of the contract disputes in recent months and it came back to haunt them. Adam Cole got out of his deal, but he did sign a short extension which saw him with NXT through TakeOver: 36. This led to his debut at All Out. Malakai Black was also able to show up in AEW 35 days after his release due to a clerical error on WWE’s part. There is some heat for those mistakes. Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Mike Tyson is ‘scared to fight’ Evander Holyfield, claims Triller Fight Club’s CEO

Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller Fight Club claims Mike Tyson is scared to fight Evander Holyfield. Tyson made his return to the ring under the Triller Fight Club Legends banner last November as he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw. Since then, Tyson has said he would be in the ring soon, but according to Kavanaugh, he claims Tyson doesn’t want to box Holyfield as he is scared to get knocked out.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ’Scared’ After Bad Khabib Video Leak?

Jake Paul recently emerged victorious against Tyron Woodley via a controversial split decision at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul has expressed his desire to fight former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jake Paul opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov. Paul claimed that he has a lot of respect...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins Drops AEW Bombshell Before Smackdown

WWE star Seth Rollins recently opened up on the news of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signing a deal with WWE. Seth Rollins takes a shot at Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. Apparently, he might have taken shots at latest AEW signings Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) and CM Punk. The WWE SmackDown star retweeted the original tweet by WWE and wrote the following:

Comments / 0

Community Policy