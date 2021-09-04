CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcadia, CA

Woman Killed In Car-To-Car Shooting And Crash On 210 Freeway In Arcadia, Shooter Still At-Large

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCADIA (CBSLA) – A woman was killed Saturday in a car-to-car shooting and crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia, and the gunman remains at-large. The incident occurred at about 9:05 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, near the Baldwin Avenue offramp. Investigators with the California Highway Patrol searched for...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arcadia, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Arcadia, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#At Large#Cbsla#Mercedes#Hispanic#The La County Coroner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
San Marcos, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Woman Fatally Injured in Fall from Limo Bus on I-5 Was Brigette Duenas, 25, of San Marcos

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old woman who was fatally injured last month in a fall from a limousine traveling on Interstate 5 in National City. Brigette Duenas of San Marcos opened a rear emergency exit in the northbound 2018 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner, apparently mistaking it for the door to a restroom in the vehicle, and fell out onto the roadway near Civic Center Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 28, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
Dover, DEWDEL 1150AM

Woman charged with shooting at other woman's car in Dover park

A Dover woman is under arrest, charged with shooting at another woman's car in Silver Lake Park. The victim called them shortly before 7 PM Sunday and said she was following the woman who'd fired the shot, Dover police said. Police joined the pursuit, and when they got to the...
Monroe County, MIPosted by
MLive

Police ID 30-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man critically injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday succumbed to his injuries and died Sunday, police said in a release issued Tuesday. Jonathan Robert Collins, 30, died Sunday, Sept. 5, after succumbing to injures suffered in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Berlin Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Temple City, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Killed In Temple City Stabbing, Wounded Brother Suspected

TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – A man died in a stabbing in Temple City late Tuesday night, and his brother, who also suffered stab wounds, is suspected in the killing. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies were called to the 4800 block of Fiesta Avenue just before 11 p.m. where they found the two brothers with multiple stab wounds. Both were rushed to local hospitals, where one of them died. He was not immediately identified. The brother of the victim remains hospitalized. He is a suspect in the case. There was no word on the exact circumstances of the stabbing or a possible motive.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

“Still looking for family” 1 victim unidentified in fiery car crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2 people are dead after an early morning car crash that ended in flames. Bibb County Coroner’s Office personnel identified the next of kin for the driver of the vehicle. However, they were unable to identify the passenger. According to Coroner Leon Jones, a Ford Taurus...
Oroville, CAkrcrtv.com

Woman killed after being hit by car in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A woman has died following a crash early Wednesday morning near Oro Dam Boulevard and 14th Street in Oroville. According to police, emergency crews were called to the area around 6:22 a.m. for a pedestrian that had been hit by a green Prius. Officers say the woman died at the scene. The driver of the Prius was not injured.
San Pablo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Pablo Police Release Dramatic Surveillance Video Of Brazen Afternoon Shooting

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Investigators released dramatic surveillance video Friday of a brazen July shooting amid heavy afternoon traffic on San Pablo Dam Road that left a driver severely injured. San Pablo police said officers responded to the 3500 Block of San Pablo Dam Road for a report of a shooting at 4:42 p.m. on July 1st. Upon arrival, they discovered a black sedan with a bullet riddled windshield. The wounded driver was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries. The shooter’s vehicle had fled. The ensuing investigation including the surveillance video determined that a suspect vehicle with multiple occupants drove up to the sedan that was in the opposite lane, turning into the Plaza Sobrante shopping area. As the suspect vehicle pulls up along side, the video shows a backseat passenger, pull out a handgun and fire several bullets into the windshield. Investigators hoped releasing the video will generate leads in locating the black, late-model Honda crossover. Detectives are asking for information leading to the identity of the suspects or their vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-215-3150. All callers can remain anonymous.
Portland, ORWLKY.com

Police: Man killed in Portland neighborhood, shooter at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for whoever shot a man to death in the Portland neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday at 27th and Slevin streets, police said. According to LMPD, when they arrived, they found a man in his early 40s who had been...
Arcadia, CAPosted by
HeySoCal

Hunt continues for gunman in Arcadia car-to-car shooting

Shootings dominate Arcadia, Monrovia news Labor Day weekend. This Labor Day weekend was anything but relaxing in Arcadia. On Saturday morning, a shooting on the freeway near Baldwin Avenue left a mother of three dead and an 8-hour traffic nightmare for motorists on the 210 Freeway. California Highway Patrol (CHP)...
Sacramento, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Rollover in North Sacramento Traps Driver

Accident Reported on I-80 in Single-Vehicle Rollover. A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred in North Sacramento on September 5 that trapped the driver inside their vehicle. The accident happened along westbound I-80 just east of the Norwood Avenue off-ramp around 7:37 p.m. The traffic accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the SUV ended up on its side, driver side down.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Killed In Parked Car In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot in a parked car in the Chatham community. At 1:45 p.m., the 22-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in the 600 block of East 90th Place when someone came up and shot him in the head. The assailant then fled west in a white Dodge Charger. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy