Three Women's Super League clubs now share their home ground with the men's teams, in anew record for top-flight women's football. Reading Women have shared the 24,000 capacity Madejski Stadium with the men's side since the start of the 2020/21 season – the only team with this arrangement at the time. That has changed this season, as Birmingham City Women will move from Solihull Moors to St Andrew's, and Leicester City Women move from the Pirelli Stadium in Burton to Leicester's King Power Stadium (though will play in Burton, nine miles away, when home games clash with the men's team).