LA GRANDE — The athletic skyline at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande is rising. The $9 million fieldhouse, which is under construction on the south side of campus, will be at least 60,000 square feet and have a top height of about 33 feet. The facility is expected to be completed by April 2022 and be ready for use by students and student athletes by fall 2022, according to John Garlitz, EOU’s director of planning and facilities.