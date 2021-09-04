CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other views: With gratitude, as a new BMCC chapter begins

By CONNIE GREEN
East Oregonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Mountain Community College will reach an important milestone on Sept. 7, when we will welcome our new president, Mark Browning, to our Eastern Oregon community. Having had the opportunity to connect with Mark since the BMCC Board of Education approved his hiring in July, I am excited for the community to meet him and for the future of BMCC. Mark has boundless energy, vision, a passion for education, and the unique ability to create, cultivate and enhance meaningful relationships. I believe the BMCC Board has made a smart and wonderful selection in Mark to lead the college into its next chapter.

