Watch now: Brats, beer gardens, the band and fans return the vibrancy to Badgers' game day

By BARRY ADAMS
Kenosha News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrat stands, souvenir vendors, beer gardens, beer pong and thousands of fans dressed in their best Cardinal and White, a smattering in the opposing colors of blue and white. Regent and Monroe streets were clogged with traffic and the front yards of Breese Terrace filled with tipsy college students as the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers opened their season against No. 19 Penn State instead of Cupcake U.

