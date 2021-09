Fall is the perfect season to travel, and for many people, time to hit the road and enjoy some of what nature has to offer. As an alternative to a hotel or an extended stay with a family member, many people are booking a room at a local Bed and Breakfast at their destination point. I personally love staying at a beautiful Bed and Breakfast—they are full of historic charm, are a welcome change of pace and provide opportunities to meet other guests. For those considering their first B&B experience, here are a few tips and some myths to dispel regarding Bed and Breakfast etiquette for guests.