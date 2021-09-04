What are the consequences of drunken driving?

Driving may be overrated. Fewer teens are getting driver's licenses these days, and we're wondering if East Texas will follow the trend. Did you get your driver's license the minute you were eligible? I couldn't wait! I might have wasted thirty seconds or so, but I was on it, and the first place I went when I got my license was to my friend Shar's house to pick her up for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Mountain Dew. And from that day on we drove around on sugar highs and talked about boys and looked at cornfields and cows and laughed a lot. There was nothing else to do in rural Nebraska but drive, and every kid did it the second they turned 16. I actually had a school permit at age 14, and so did Shar.