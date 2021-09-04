VIDEO: Carhartt Partners With Metallica’s Nonprofit to Recruit Construction Trades

Thirty years ago this week, the top Billboard 200 album was Metallica’s seminal “Metallica,” otherwise known as “The Black Album.” It has been regarded as one of the best rock albums of all time, but in 1991 it seemed the age of 80s thrash metal had come and gone, with grunge taking center stage as the en vogue misfit rock genre. Late summer 1991 contained arguably some of the greatest months for grunge fans, and rock fans in general, with the releases of Pearl Jam’s “Ten” in August and Nirvana’s “Nevermind”in September. Yet in 1991 Metallica produced not only its most commercially successful record, but also its most sonically rich one to date. In Metallica’s offerings prior to “Metallica,” the impact was made by the contrast of the gaps in the music with assaulting guitars. “Metallica” hits you in the face with a 20 foot wave of pure sound. It’s not just loud, it is immense.