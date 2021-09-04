CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Soul of It: Anne Arnold

Cover picture for the articleDuring a time when modernism and abstraction were the mainstream art movements, Anne Arnold followed her own creative path. She remained true to creating honest depictions of her admired animal subjects and the domestic creatures that filled her life. As reflected in the subjects featured in this exhibition, the artist sought to capture the spirit of these varied animals and occasionally people. Her sculptures were created using an array of materials including wood, bronze, terracotta, and resin-painted fiber. The elegant and simple lines of her companion, Monte, a Borzoi or more commonly called a Russian Hunting Sighthound, was lovingly carved in wood in 1988.

